NC For Death To Rapists Of Minors

Jammu—National Conference on Tuesday said that Private Member's Bill would be moved in the Legislative Assembly for death sentence to accused committing rape of minors.

"Rape on a girl child is most inhuman act", National Conference Provincial President and MLA Devender Singh Rana here said, while interacting with a party delegation from Kathua.

He lamented the attempts of communalising and politicising crimes, saying this speaks of the lowest depths the politics has touched.

He said the divisive policies being pursued by the BJP and the PDP has brought Jammu and Kashmir to a pass.

While Kashmir is boiling, Jammu is seething, Ladakh too is becoming restive. The coalition, he said, has failed on all fronts and the promises made are now haunting the government, which is just by name and invisible on ground zero.

He said conspiracies are being hatched under the garb of illegal immigrants to harass the people, living in harmony for centuries. "This is unacceptable", he said, adding that National Conference will continue to fight for isolating the elements dividing society in the name of region, religion or caste.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, the Provincial President asked about the promises made to people living along International Border and Line of Control, who continue to live under perpetual threat and offering sacrifices.

He appealed people to maintain communal harmony and hoped that political parties would rise above petty political considerations and ensure that the "bouquet of Jammu and Kashmir, comprising three regions of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir" remains intact.