Naveed Jatt Releases Pictures Posing With Burhan’s Associate

Srinagar—Two days after dramatic escape amid a shootout at SHMS hospital, Naveed Jatt alias Hanzula has released a picture on social media, showing him hugging and kissing Sadaam Paddar, a top Hizb militant.

Paddar is among the two cadres of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen who would often pose with Burhan Wani, the Hizb commander whose killing in 2016 lead to massive unrest in Valley in which nearly 80 people died and hundreds others were injured.

In one of the pictures, Jatt, is seen kissing Sadaam while in other, he is seen holding AK 47 rifles along with Sadaam and other militant.

On Wednesday, LeT in an emailed statement hailed the “coordination among various militant outfits” into the escape of Naveed, alias Hanzulla.

It could not be immediately ascertained if pictures were morphed. There was no official confirmation either so far.

Naveed escaped after his aides shot two of the three policemen who were accompanying him to Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) here for medical check-up on Tuesday.

One of the injured cops, Head-Constable Mushtaq Ahmed of f Dildar Karnah, died minutes after being shot, while the second cop, Babar Ahmad Khan resident of Shangus Achabal, who was battling for life in a City hospital died later in the Tuesday afternoon.

The attack by the LeT to free Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammed Naveed Jat took place around 11.35 am inside the busy SMHS hospital complex in a high security area of this summer capital.

It ended with the killing of the two policemen as militants escaped into the narrow lanes of downtown Srinagar, a police official said.

Jat, the 22-year-old LeT militant from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, escaped with the assailants, police said