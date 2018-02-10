National Lok Adalat held in Ganderbal

457 cases were taken up in which 274 cases disposed off
Ganderbal—In its efforts to deliver speedy justice and to curtail the overburden of pendency of cases, a National Lok Adalat was Saturday organized in the premises of District Court Complex Ganderbal and Munsiff Court Kangan.
The Lok Adalat was held under the under the Chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority "Principal District and Sessions Judge" Ganderberbal (Raja Sujat Ali Khan), during which the cases of various natures including Criminal compoundable, Bank cases, Civil, Matrimonial ,Electricity and water bills ,Revenue and other cases were taken into consideration.
On the occasion, three benches were constituted wherein the first bench was presided by Chief Judical Magistrate ". Mehraj Din Sofi, second bench was presided by Munsiff/Judical Magistrate Ganderbal " Mansoor Ahmad Lone and third bench was presided by Munsiff/Judical Magistrate Kangan ". Iqbal Rafiq Vakil.
As many as 457 cases were taken up during which 274 cases were settled amicably on the spot besides Rs 31,58,395/= was realized as settlement amount.
