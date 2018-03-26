National Level Theatre Festival Concludes At Tagore Hall

Srinagar—North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India) in collaboration with J & K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organised National Level Theatre Festival From March 24 to 26, 2018 at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

On the Concluding day play “THE FIRST TEACHER” Written By: Chingiz Aitmatov, directed by Chakresh Kumar was staged.

This play is based on a book written by Russian writer 'Chingiz Aitmatov' in year 1962. The director has related the story of a city in Russia with current situation of a city "Mainpuri" in Uttar Pradesh, India. Play is about the struggle of a teacher sent to a village by Government Organization to teach the ignorant masses. But the villagers, instead of cooperating with him, refuse to help and do not even let their children go to school. There is a 14 yr old girl 'Sangeeta', an orphan, who is fascinated by the teacher and his knowledge. The girl lives with her uncle-aunt and fall preys of their backward mind-set that make her marry an old man by taking lots of money. The teacher fights with all odds to rescue her from the problems. He then sends girl to the city for studies only to make her a successful when she is grown-up.

The play sends a strong message of women empowerment, girl education and a fight against ignorance, backward mind-set of the society which still persists in many places of our country.

Ravinder Kaul was the chief guest and Guest of Honour’s were Bhawani Basheer and Zahid Mukhtar.

On this occasion. Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan renowned Theatre Director, Film Maker and also the Festival Director from the Kashmir valley was also honoured.

The Stage was Conducted by Mohammad. Ashraf Tak, Chief Editor, J&K Academy of Art, culture & Languages. The Play was appreciated by one and all.

Prof. Saubhagya Vardhan, Director, NZCC thanked everyone for making this festival a grand success. He informed that NZCC will continuously organise cultural activities in Jammu & Kashmir. He also said that ‘Kashmir Natya Mahotsav’ will be organised from March 28 to 31, 2018 at Srinagar in which only Kashmiri Theatre groups will participate.