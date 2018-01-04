NAC Reviews Security Scenario

Srinagar—Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander Northern Command visited the forward areas of Kashmir Valley to review the winter preparedness and strategy for counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations.

The Army Commander visited the forward posts in North Kashmir where he was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations for the coming months. During his interaction with officers and men on ground, the Army Commander lauded them for their high levels of morale and vigil and exhorted them to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome the challenges posed by weather and the enemy.

Later in the day, the Army Commander also visited the hinterland formations at Sharifabad and Awantipur where he was given a firsthand account of the ground situation. He complimented the troops for their utmost professionalism, and urged them to continue performing their tasks with diligence