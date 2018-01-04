My ‘Support’ To Movement Got My Son Killed

Sopore—The father of the deceased young man Muhammad Maqbool Sofi, who was shot at by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday has said his allegiance to the ongoing movement, resulted in his killing.

Sofi reportedly has been closely associated with separatist organization Jammu Kashmir People’s League and has reportedly spent over seven years in jail for supporting the ongoing Kashmir Freedom Movement.

“I can’t blame anyone but my son has been murdered to suppress my sentiments and to stop me from supporting the ongoing freedom struggle,” Sofi told CNS.

Hundreds of people participated in the last rites of the youth Arif Ahmed Sofi who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his maternal home at Herwan Bomai area of Sopore town in North Kashmir.

The slain youth (29), was the resident of Unsoo area of Sopore town.

Arif Ahmed Sofi son of Muhammad Maqbool Sofi with no militancy background was presently doing a job in a pharmaceutical company.

He is survived by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

A large number of people participated in the last rites of the slain youth. The mourners chanted pro-freedom and pro Pakistan slogans.

Arif Was Our Worker: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kashmir unit said on Thursday condemned the killing of 25-year-old Arif Sofi by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district on Wednesday, media reports said here on Thursday. The saffron party claimed the deceased youth was a BJP worker.

“We are pained to learn about the brutal murder of our worker in Sopore,” state BJP president Sat Sharma, state general secretary Ashok Kaul and Kashmir affairs in-charge Narendra Singh said in a joint statement. “Our deepest condolences to his family. Terrorists must realise that they cannot stop the youth of the valley from choosing a better future for themselves.”

“Killing human beings in every form is cowardly and against humanity,” the leaders added. The Kashmir Police have begun an investigation into the incident, PTI reported.

The family sources have, however, denied the deceased had anything to do with the BJP.

Disclose Truth, AIP Urges Militants

Er Rasheed’s Awami Itehad Part (AIP) Thursday appealed militant outfits to clear their stand on the killing of 25-year-old Arif Ahmad Sofi in Sopore.

“Since police has been claiming militants hand behind the incident as such militant outfits must explain their stand so that people know the truth,” an AIP spokesman said. “Militants need not to forget that they are enjoying huge support only for the reason that they want resolution of Kashmir dispute, as such they must sincerely speak the truth, how much harsh it may be.”

Spokesman added that those shedding tears on killings must come forward with concrete political ideas, if they mean in what they claim, otherwise their condemnations make no difference.