My Govt committed to the welfare of workers, marginalized: Mehbooba

Jammu—Chief Minister, Me­hbooba Mufti today asserted that her Government is com­mitted to the welfare and uplift­ment of marginalised sections of society particularly labours, landless and those working in the unorganised sector.

Addressing a huge gathering on the launch of Muhafiz, a ma­jor welfare initiative for the so­cial security net of around three lakh workers of the unorganised sector in the State, the Chief Min­ister said there is an urgent need to improve the quality of life of people of this sector whom she described as the building blocks of development and progress of the society.

The Chief Minister under­scored the need for concentrat­ing on the education and qual­ity upbringing of the wards of these workers besides extend­ing other social security ben­efits to them. “Compensation in case of deaths, accidents or injuries has to be there. But ef­forts should be made to make their day to day life better be­sides focussing on the educa­tion and upbringing of their wards”, she said while compli­menting the Department of La­bour for coming up with such an initiative for the welfare of this segment of society.

Mehbooba Mufti said her Government is committed to the welfare of marginalised sections of society, particularly labour class who have seen enough exploitation in the past. She said recently her Govern­ment took the historic decision of regularising the services of 60 thousand casual workers who had to run from pillar to post only to get sum remunera­tions released occasionally on some festival in a year.

The Chief Minister advised the Department to ensure that more and more workers, par­ticularly female workers, are covered under the ambit of the scheme. She assured the work­ers that the Government would take all steps for improving the quality of life of the working class in the State.

The Chief Minister, on the spot, announced enhancement of monthly scholarship amount to the children of workers from Rs. 1200 to Rs. 1500.

On the occasion, Mehbooba Mufti unveiled the micro credit linked debit card of the JK Bank for these workers, launched the insurance scheme for them and the website of Workers’ Wel­fare Board.

The scheme, it may be men­tioned, has been launched to commemorate the second death anniversary of late Mufti Mu­hammad Sayeed who fought relentlessly for the welfare of marginalised all along his life.

Earlier, in his address, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh said during a brief time of less than three years, the present Government has taken many landmark decisions aimed at the welfare of all sections of the soci­ety. He said the daily wages of la­bour class have been guaranteed with a major hike in last many years. He said the regularization of 60 thousand casual workers would go down as one of the big­gest welfare initiatives by any Government in recent times.

Minister for Finance, La­bour & Employment, Dr. Haseeb Drabu in his address outlined the broad features of the scheme. He said under the scheme Rs. Four lacs would be paid to a worker registered with Welfare Board in case of accidental death, Rs. Two lacs in case of normal death, Rs. Two lacs in case of permanent disability and Rs. One lac in case of partial disability. He said, in addition, credit facility of Rs. 10, 000 would be paid to workers in case of minor exi­gencies. He said in the coming times safety equipment includ­ing helmets, slippers, uniforms and other safety gear would be provided to workers.

He said Jammu and Kash­mir will soon be perhaps the only state in the country to have uniform Labour Laws. “We are doing away with around 260 ar­chaic laws and have a compre­hensive and uniform Labour Law in the State to deal with the issues facing the laborers,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building & Oth­er Workers Welfare Board, Bashir Ahmad Khan gave a de­tailed resume of the activities and functions of the board.

Chairman, JK Bank; Parvez Ahmad; Labour Commis­sioner, Dr. Abdul Rashid; Ex­ecutive Director, Life Insur­ance Corporation of India, T R Mendiratta and other senior officers besides a large number of workers were present on the launch ceremony.