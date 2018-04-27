MVD Shopian organizes  road safety awareness drive

Shopian: The Motor Vehicle Department, Shopian, Thursday organized a road safety awareness drive.

The awareness drive is a part of an ongoing drive by the department to sensitize drivers about the importance of obeying road safety rules.

The literature on road rules and signs was also distributed among the drivers

ARTO, Shopian Er. Ab Majid Bhat was present on the occasion.

ARTO’s message on Road safety awareness

1. Driving after consumption of alcohol is dangerous and punishable offence.

2. Hug your kids at home, but belt them in the car.

3. Stop accidents before they stop you.

4. Road sense is the off spring of courtesy and the parents of safety.

5. When you have an accident, who cries the most? Your family Your friends or you.

6. ''Mummy, please don't end my life before it begins" never use mobile Phone while driving.

7. Never use mobile phone and head phone while driving. 8. Life is precious do not drive after consuming alcohol.

9. Using mobile phone while driving is dangerous and punishable offence.

10. Seat belt safe life and reduce injuries.

11 Obey traffic rules and signals.

12. Over speeding is dangerous, drive at safe speed.

13. Wear ISI marked helmets while riding on two wheeler.

14. Obey traffic rules, averts accident, save life, prevent jam.

15. Lane driving safe driving. Be alert while driving.