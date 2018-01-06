Murder Under-Trial Dies In Baramulla Jail

Srinagar—A 45-year-old man died due to a brain haemorrhage at sub-jail Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Hakbara, Hajin, Bandipora.

A police official said that Ghulam Nabi was immediately taken to the hospital, however, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The deceased was arrested several months back in a murder case and was lodged along with his two sons in sub-jail Baramulla.

“The deceased was under police trail, we took him to the hospital after he complained of chest pain but died on way to Srinagar hospital,” a police official added.