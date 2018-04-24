Murder Accused Held In Jammu

Babber Khan and Riyaz Ahmed were arrested from Paloura area Sunday night, a police official said.
Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Police said Monday it has arrested two men wanted on murder and abduction charges from Jammu city, and seized a country-made pistol and live ammunition from them.
Babber Khan and Riyaz Ahmed were arrested from Paloura area last night, a police official said.
A case has been registered at Janipur police station.
The police in an initial investigation found the two men were wanted on charges of murder and abduction in unrelated cases, he said.
Their possible involvement in other criminal cases is being probed, the police official said.
