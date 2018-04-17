Mughal road closed 

The Mughal Road was opened for one-way traffic on March 31 after remaining closed for over four months during the winter but inclement weather last week again forced its brief closure and saw a rescue operation jointly carried out by the police and the Army during which 300 stranded passengers were evacuated to safety.
Jammu: The Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was closed for vehicular traffic today after snowfall in the high altitude areas including Pir Ki Gali, a traffic police official said.
The Mughal Road was opened for one-way traffic on March 31 after remaining closed for over four months during the winter but inclement weather last week again forced its brief closure and saw a rescue operation jointly carried out by the police and the Army during which 300 stranded passengers were evacuated to safety.
“The road was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure due to snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and heavy rains in other sectors,” the official said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.