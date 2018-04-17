Mughal road closed 

Jammu: The Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was closed for vehicular traffic today after snowfall in the high altitude areas including Pir Ki Gali, a traffic police official said.

The Mughal Road was opened for one-way traffic on March 31 after remaining closed for over four months during the winter but inclement weather last week again forced its brief closure and saw a rescue operation jointly carried out by the police and the Army during which 300 stranded passengers were evacuated to safety.

“The road was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure due to snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and heavy rains in other sectors,” the official said.