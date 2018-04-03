Mourning Continues In Kashmir On 3rd Day

Srinagar—The Kashmir Valley on Tuesday observed a shutdown for the third day running against the killings in Shopian and Anantnag, even as authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and south Kashmir. Life also remained disrupted in Kishtwar where local organization had called for bandh today in solidarity with the people of the Valley

Reports of clashes were received from the Gol Chowk, Memendar, Bunbazar and in the vicinity of the local MLA’s residence in Shopian,and also from Beerwah in Budgam, Newa in Pulwama and Nawab Bazar in Srinagar.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a Valley-wide shutdown to protest against the killing of thirteen militants and four civilians in the Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in the entire Valley, while public transport was off the roads due to the strike.

To thwart protests, authorities had put parts of Srinagar, including the Old City and Maisuma, under strict restrictions.

A complete shutdown was observed in Kishtwar district also against the killings in South Kashmir.

The strike call had been issued by Farooq Ahmad, the imam of the Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar, against the killings of four civilians in forces’ action in Shopian district on Sunday.

Most business establishments and educational institutes, owned by Muslims, were closed, while public transport remained largely off the roads.

However, work in government offices and banks was not affected.

Schools and the colleges in the Kashmir Valley remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the orders of the government, while the Kashmir University had suspended class work and postponed examinations.

Train services also remained suspended for the third day.

When contacted, the director of school education in Kashmir, GN Ittoo, said that the decision with regard to opening or closing schools had been left to the deputy commissioners concerned

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

All the schools and colleges shall remain closed in Srinagar, Barmulla, Shopian, Ganderbal, and Budgam districts of central Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official said the decision to keep schools and colleges closed was taken keeping in view the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners of Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kupwara also ordered the closure of schools and colleges in district.