Mourning Continues In Kashmir On 3rd Day

Kishtwar Observes Shutdown In Solidarity With Slain
Srinagar—The Kashmir Valley on Tuesday observed a shutdown for the third day running against the killings in Shopian and Anantnag, even as authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and south Kashmir. Life also remained disrupted in Kishtwar where local organization had called for bandh today in solidarity with the people of the Valley
Reports of clashes were received from the Gol Chowk, Memendar, Bunbazar and in the vicinity of the local MLA’s residence in Shopian,and also from Beerwah in Budgam, Newa in Pulwama and Nawab Bazar in Srinagar.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a Valley-wide shutdown to protest against the killing of thirteen militants and four civilians in the Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday.
Shops and business establishments remained closed in the entire Valley, while public transport was off the roads due to the strike.
To thwart protests, authorities had put parts of Srinagar, including the Old City and Maisuma, under strict restrictions.
A complete shutdown was observed in Kishtwar district also against the killings in South Kashmir.
The strike call had been issued by Farooq Ahmad, the imam of the Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar, against the killings of four civilians in forces’ action in Shopian district on Sunday.
Most business establishments and educational institutes, owned by Muslims, were closed, while public transport remained largely off the roads.
However, work in government offices and banks was not affected.
Schools and the colleges in the Kashmir Valley remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the orders of the government, while the Kashmir University had suspended class work and postponed examinations.
Train services also remained suspended for the third day.
When contacted, the director of school education in Kashmir, GN Ittoo, said that the decision with regard to opening or closing schools had been left to the deputy commissioners concerned
Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today
All the schools and colleges shall remain closed in Srinagar, Barmulla, Shopian, Ganderbal, and Budgam districts of central Kashmir on Wednesday.
An official said the decision to keep schools and colleges closed was taken keeping in view the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, deputy commissioners of Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kupwara also ordered the closure of schools and colleges in district.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.