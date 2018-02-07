Modi Attacks Congress Over Kashmir

New Delhi—Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday blamed the Congress for India’s Partition and the Kashmir issue.

Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first Prime Minister, a part of Kashmir would not have been under control of Pakistan, he said in the Lok Sabha.

“This is your character. You divided India. Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore people of India continue to suffer because of the poison you sowed. Not a single day passes when people of India are not punished for your sins,” Modi said.

He said the Congress keeps saying that India got democracy due to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress. “Is this their reading of India’s history? What arrogance is this?”

Modi said India did not get democracy due to Nehru and asked the Congress leaders to “please look at our rich history where there are many examples of rich democratic traditions that date back centuries ago”.

“Democracy is integral to this nation and is in our culture.”

Modi addressed the House amid slogan shouting by some MPs demanding financial package for Andhra Pradesh as was promised by the government when Telangana was carved out of it during the fag end of the UPA rule.

The Prime Minister said the Congress “hastily” divided the southern state for political gains.

Time Has Come For Decisive Battle With Pak: Minister

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday proposed an all-out decisive war with Pakistan with an aim to take back Pakistan-administer Kashmir (PaK).

"Pakistan frequently violates ceasefire. Although we have extended hand of friendship to them so many times, I feel now the time has come for a decisive battle with Pakistan. That country needs to be taught a lesson," Athawale said in his motion of thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Athawale cited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to gather support for his rationale.

"India is a tiger and Pakistan is a midget in front of us. We should take a cue from what Atal ji said and warn Pakistan that if it doesn't accept our offer of friendship, we will attack," the minister was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"The attack should be so severe that not only we are able to seize the illegally occupied portion of Kashmir but also some parts of the Islamic republic," he added.