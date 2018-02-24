MLA Petitions CM For Returning ID Card

According to the MLA, he was forced by the police and the army to retrace his steps from Kawari while on his way to Kupwara from Handwara.
Srinagar— Upset at the repeated run-ins the police and the army has with him, the MLA from Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed, on Thursday used twitter to ask Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to have his identity card returned, saying the forces had snatched it in yet another confrontation.
“It is not drama, it is real…..Don't know what is in my destiny,” he tweeted later. “Just now, when on my way to Kupwara, I was stopped by a joint team of the Army and Police at Kawari.”
“First they asked me to show my identity card. I obeyed. Then they said that I cannot visit Kupwara,” he wrote.
“After waiting for 5 minutes, I asked them to allow me to go back to Handwara, but a JKP jawan tried to snatch the key from our vehicle,” he said.
“I was allowed to return only after a heated argument. I am myself confused why I have to face these encounters everyday and what the purpose is in humiliating and disgracing me. I request Mehbooba Mufti to at least send my identity card back.” –with inputs from CNS
