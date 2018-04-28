MLA Ganderbal holds meeting with Bar Association Ganderbal

Ganderbal—MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar Saturday interacted with the members of Bar Association Ganderbal at District Court Complex Ganderbal.

During the interaction, Ishfaq Jabbar said that government should facilitate speedy delivery of Justice and steps should be taken to strengthen the judiciary for the timely deliverance of Justice. He said that government should develop infrastructure in courts to provide more working space to the Advocates, storage of records and libraries in the court complex.

The MLA expected the lawyers to work in tandem for the expeditious disposal of court cases.

He advised for maximum use of information technology and emphasized that this, in turn, would help the litigants and the public in getting exact information regarding the status of their cases pending in the court.

Ishfaq said keeping in view the pendency of cases and for quick disposal of the cases, there is a dire need of Munsif Court for these Tehsil Lar and Wakura.

The Registrar General J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar has assured me all possible help during the recently held meeting and will forward these cases for examination and recommendations to your good self and I hope for your support to the poor and downtrodden people of these Tehsils, Ishfaq added.

President Bar Association Ganderbal, Advocate Salathi projected various demands pertaining to additional space for bar rooms, construction of lawyers’ chambers, air conditioning of bar and subordinate rooms, improving drinking water supply.

The MLA gave a patient hearing and released Rs 5 lacs out of his CDF for the development of infrastructure and building within the court premises.

The members discussed various issues of public interest and also regarding the improvement of facilities being provided to them by the government. The MLA assured every possible support to the bar for the welfare of the district.