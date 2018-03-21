Missing MBBS Student: Omar For Speedy Probe  

Omar said he would take up the matter with the Governor of Orissa and also the Union Home Minister and seek serious and sustained efforts to trace the missing student.
Kupwara—National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited Marsari Chowkibal, Kupwara to condole the demise of Party’s Block President Chowkibal, Late Liaqat Ali Khan and his brother Mushtaq Ahmed who lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Unisoo, Kupwara on Sunday. The deceased were also the maternal uncles of YNC District President Kupwara, Zahid Mughal.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Omar prayed for peace to the departed souls and said Late Liaqat Ali Khan’s contributions to the party were exemplary and would be remember for a long time to come. Omar Abdullah prayed that God grants strength to the family to bear this inconsolable loss.
The deceased were returning from Orissa after spending nearly a month and a half there trying to trace their nephew – missing MBBS student Suhail Aijaz from the Valley who has been missing since a month and a half without any trace. Omar said he would take up the matter with the Governor of Orissa and also the Union Home Minister and seek serious and sustained efforts to trace the missing student.
Omar was accompanied by NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Party Vice President Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, NC District President Kupwara MLC Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Former Minister Mir Saifullah, Political Secretary Tanvir Sadiq, Former MLA Karnah Kafeel-ul-Rehman and Vice District President Kupwara Nasir Khan besides party activists and office bearers.
