“Misguided youth” mulling to join militancy handed over to families: Police

“Anantnag police has also achieved success as well in the recent time as a group of children who were motivated by anti National elements to join the militant’s ranks were brought back in mainstream,”
Srinagar— Anantnag Police has identified the youth who were mulling to join militant ranks, said a police official adding these youth along with their parents and guardians were called at District Police Office Anantnag in South Kashmir and were properly counselled by SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmed Khan and SP Hqrs Anantnag Tahir Ashraf so that these youths do not fall prey to militancy.
On the occasion, SSP Anantnag said that as a part of its efforts to bring teenagers back into the national mainstream, Jammu and Kashmir police is counseling the “misguided” youth to prevent them from falling prey to anti-national propaganda and joining militancy.
He further added that going beyond its mandate of normal policing; J&K Police is transforming hearts and minds by bringing them close to the police working and by instilling national pride in the youth of the Valley.
“Anantnag police has also achieved success as well in the recent time as a group of children who were motivated by anti National elements to join the militant’s ranks were brought back in mainstream,” the official added.
SP Hqrs. Anantnag Tahir Ashraf added that we are working in building confidence among the youth and bridging the gap between Police and public.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police has appealed the parents to come forward and help their wards by way of giving them time and counseling them so that they may not be misguided by the anti-national elements who are hell bent to vitiate the peace in the valley.” (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.