“Misguided youth” mulling to join militancy handed over to families: Police

Srinagar— Anantnag Police has identified the youth who were mulling to join militant ranks, said a police official add­ing these youth along with their parents and guardians were called at District Police Office Anantnag in South Kashmir and were properly counselled by SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmed Khan and SP Hqrs Anantnag Tahir Ashraf so that these youths do not fall prey to militancy.

On the occasion, SSP Anant­nag said that as a part of its ef­forts to bring teenagers back into the national mainstream, Jammu and Kashmir police is counseling the “misguided” youth to prevent them from fall­ing prey to anti-national propa­ganda and joining militancy.

He further added that going beyond its mandate of normal po­licing; J&K Police is transform­ing hearts and minds by bringing them close to the police working and by instilling national pride in the youth of the Valley.

“Anantnag police has also achieved success as well in the recent time as a group of children who were motivated by anti National elements to join the militant’s ranks were brought back in mainstream,” the official added.

SP Hqrs. Anantnag Tahir Ashraf added that we are work­ing in building confidence among the youth and bridging the gap between Police and public.

“Jammu and Kashmir Po­lice has appealed the parents to come forward and help their wards by way of giving them time and counseling them so that they may not be misguided by the anti-national elements who are hell bent to vitiate the peace in the valley.” (CNS)