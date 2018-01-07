At Minus 6 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night

"The cold wave has further intensified due to the clear night sky. Present weather conditions are likely to continue for another 48 hours," a MET department official said.
Srinagar—The summer capital, Srinagar recorded the coldest night this winter as the minimum temperature dipped to minus 6 degrees Celsius
Pahalgam recorded minus 8.9 and Gulmarg minus 9.4 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures while Leh recorded a minus 16.8 and Kargil minus 18.8 degrees Celsius.
Kargil and Leh in cold desert also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 18.8 and minus 16.8 degrees respectively. However, the region had recorded highest low temperature of minus 20 a few days ago.
Jammu, winter capital of the state, considered to be warmer than Kashmir and ladakh regions also experienced low temperature than normal. While Jammu recorded four degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah recorded minus 1.1, Batote 1.9, Banihal 2.6 and udhampur 0.7 degrees Celsius. Jammu had recorded a low of two degrees Celsius a couple of days before.
Weathermen forecast clear sky likely to continue for next 48 hours which means further fall in the night temperature.
Meanwhile, traffic on the 300-KM Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only surface link between Kashmir and rest of the world, continue to remain restricted to one-way.
Traffic police officials said one-way traffic will continue till further orders. We have allowed traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday.
