Minor Reshuffle in Admin, Several KAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar—Several KAS officers were transferred by the government in the interest of administration on Monday.

According to separate orders, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (KAS), Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, under orders of transfer as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Ashiq Hussain Lily (KAS), Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore. He has also been asked to hold the additional charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Baramulla, till further orders.

Tilak Raj (KAS), Additional Secretary in the J&K State Vigilance Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.

Sachin Dev Singh (KAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera-Sunderbani, has been posted as

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, relieving Abdul Satar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nowshera of the additional charge of the post.

Gurmukh Singh (KAS), Joint Director, Education, Udhampur-Reasi, has been transferred and posted as

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, relieving Kartar Singh (KAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sunderbani of the additional charge of the post.

Rimpy Ohri (KAS), Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udharnpur, has been asked to hold the additional charge of the post of Joint Director, Education, UdhampurReasi, till further orders.

Kartar Singh (KAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sunderbani, has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Reasi, relieving Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Development, Reasi of the additional charge of the post.

Abdul Sattar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, relieving Attar Chand (KAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Basantgarh of the additional charge of the post.

Ashok Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur, relieving Angrez Singh (KAS), Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur of the additional charge of the post.

Dr. Mohammad Tanwir (KAS), Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Chakan-Da-Bagh, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Ashraf (KAS), Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Poonch, has been asked to hold the additional charge of the post of Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Chakan-Da-Bagh, till further orders.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma (KAS), Officer on Special Duty with the Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Tassaduq Hussain Mir (KAS), Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as

Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh (KAS), Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Vigilance and Inspection) Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board Tassaduq Hussain Mir.

11 SPs transferred in J&K

In a minor reshuffle, 11 Superintendents of Police (SPs) including three traffic police officers in Jammu and Kashmir were transferred today.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic, City) Jammu Nisha Nathyal, SSP (Traffic, Rural) Kashmir Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, Additional SP (Traffic, Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmed Shah and SP Traffic Rural Jammu Shaheen Wahid were posted in Battalions as commandants and deputy commandants.

Nisha Nathyal was transferred and posted as commandant 10th battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP), while Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was posted as Commandant 13th battalion of IRP, the transfer order said.

Muzaffar Hussain Shah was posted as SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, while SP Traffic Rural Jammu Shaheen Wahid was posted as Deputy Commandant of 24th battalion of IRP, it said.

Additional SP of Ramban Mushtaq Ahmed has been posted as SP Traffic rural Jammu, while Deputy Commandant of 16th battalion of IRP Mubashir Hussain has been posted as Additional SP Traffic Srinagar city, the order said.