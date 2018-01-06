Mini-Bus Falls Into Gorge In Udhampur, 6 Killed, 26 Injured

Udhampur— A crowded mini-bus Saturday fell into a deep gorge here, leaving six passengers including four women dead and 26 injured, police said.

The private mini-bus skidded off a hilly road and fell into the 100-ft gorge at Karowa near Pingla Mata mandir, about 30 kms from here, at around 1.30 pm, resulting in the death of six passengers and injuries to 26 others, a police spokesman said.

While four persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the spokesman said.

The mini-bus was on its way to Ram Nagar from Udhampur, he said adding rescuers immediately swung into action after hearing about the accident. They managed to retrieve the bodies from the scene and helped the injured.

The condition of seven of the injured was stated to be critical, of whom four are undergoing treatment at Military Hospital.

Three others were referred to a hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, he said.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said, a cab, travelling from Himachal Praesh to Udhampur, rammed into a tree at Paldai Majalta in the district at around 4.30 am, resulting in injuries to six passengers.

The injured were given initial treatment at Public Health Centre Majalta. Later, they were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, the spokesman said.