Military Approach Won’t Solve K-Issue: Chidambaram

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti if she had realized that the chaos in the state was because of her government's misguided policy.
New Delhi—Senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram on Monday said the government's "muscular militaristic approach" won't help in solving problems in Kashmir and advocated restraint in dealing with the situation there.
The former Home Minister recalled the Chief Minister's recent remarks about firing incidents on the border with Pakistan in which she said "people are fleeing their homes, schools are closed and children are caged in their homes".
"Did she not know this will be the result of a misguided policy," Chidambaram asked. "The fundamental flaw is the belief that a muscular, militaristic approach will lead to a solution in Kashmir.
"Governor (N. N.) Vohra is absolutely right when he said that rules of engagement for handling internal conflicts called for 'restraint'," he said.
