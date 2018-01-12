Militants Too Martyrs, Says PDP MLA

We should not celebrate their, it’s our collective failure
Srinagar—People’s Democratic Party MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir on Thursday sparked a controversy by purportedly referring to Kashmiri militants who died in clashes with security forces as “martyrs”. The deaths of militants should not be politicised or celebrated, The Indian Express quoted him as saying.
“We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathise with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well,” the Wachi MLA said outside the state Assembly. “Jo Kashmir ke hein, chahey kisi bhi halat mein marein, woh martyr hein [Those who hail from Kashmir are martyrs irrespective of what circumstances they get killed in].”
On Wednesday, Mir had referred to Kashmiri militants as their “brothers”. His comments were criticised by his party’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Terrorists and separatists are the enemies of Kashmir, Kashmiris, development and peace,” BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas told ANI. “How can they be someone’s brother?”
Nowshera BJP MLA Ravinder Raina demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti penalise her party’s lawmaker for his “sensational statement”.
National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar called Mir’s statement an example of the PDP’s “double standards”.
In October 2017, suspected militants had hurled a grenade at Mir’s house. There was no damage reported in the explosion, media reports said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.