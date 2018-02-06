Militants Make Getaway After Shootout In SMHS Hospital

Srinagar—A Lashkar-e-Taiba commander escaped after his aides shot two of the three policemen who were accompanying him to Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) here for medical check-up on Tuesday.

One of the injured cops, Head-Constable Mushtaq Ahmed of f Dildar Karnah, died minutes after being shot, while the second cop, Babar Ahmad Khan resident of Shangus Achabal, who was battling for life in a City hospital died later in the afternoon.

The attack by the LeT to free Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammed Naveed Jat took place around 11.35 am inside the busy SMHS hospital complex in a high security area of this summer capital.

It ended with the killing of the two policemen as militants escaped into the narrow lanes of downtown Srinagar, a police official said.

Jat, the 22-year-old LeT militant from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, escaped with the assailants, police said.

"It's a very unfortunate incident and the militants managed to free one of their accomplices. We have sounded a red alert to nab all those involved in this crime," said Director General of Police S P Vaid.

Senior officials said Srinagar had not witnessed such a getaway since 2001 when "dreaded militant" General Abdullah managed to give a slip to his police guards and escaped by jumping from the first floor of SMHS hospital.

Piecing together eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to ascertain what had happened Tuesday day , police said two militants were lying in wait in the parking lot of the Out Patient Department hospital for the prison vehicle, carrying Jat and five others for treatment.

As soon as the vehicle drove in, a pheran-clad youth handed a pistol to Jat, alias Abu Hanzala, who pumped bullets into Mushtaq Ahmad's chest.

Babar Ahmad, who was accompanying the team, attempted to retaliate and was also fired at by Jat and the militants who had handed over the pistol, a senior official said.

As the firing started, the five other jail inmates, who had been referred by the jail doctor to the hospital, were seen lying flat on the ground to escape the bullets, he said.

Mushtaq Ahmad died almost immediately after the attack that took place in the busy pre-lunch hour when the 70-year hospital, Srinagar's main health care facility, is crowded with patients.

Babar Ahmad succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons S K Mishra said he had ordered an inquiry into the escape.

The hospital, named after Shri Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, is strategically located on the banks of a tributary of the Jhelum, with uptown Karan Nagar on one side and Nawab Bazaar in downtown Srinagar on the other.

Jat, a school dropout from Borevella district of Multan in the Pakistan Punjab, is believed to be involved in multiple attacks. These include an attack on the Army in Hyderpora in the city, an attack on the Silver Star hotel along the national highway outside Srinagar and three attacks on police and CRPF camps in south Kashmir. He was arrested on August 26, 2014.

The militant had undergone intensive training and was good in handling equipment like compasses, GPS, wireless sets and mobile phones installed with Skype software, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir police wanted to shift him along with five other prisoners from Srinagar jail to other high security jails outside the Valley but was disallowed from doing so by the sessions court on December 26, 2017.

A wreath laying ceremony for the two policemen was held at Police Lines.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir, is is survived by wife and a daughter about 10 years old.

Babar Ahmad, from Shangus in south Kashmir, is survived by his wife, two daughters (aged three and two), his father, four brothers and an unmarried sister.

Act of cowardice: Mehbooba; NC Grieved, Cong Demands Probe

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of two policemen at SMHS Hospital where they were carrying a detainee to medical check-up.

In her message, the Chief Minister described the incident as an act of cowardice which ought to be condemned by one and all.

Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved families of the two cops.

The opposition Congress demanded a probe while the National Conference termed the attack the "biggest security lapse" as it had happened in a heavily guarded complex.

Condemning the incident, NC president Farooq Abdullah and working president Omar Abdullah expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the killing of two policemen.