Militants Escape In Shopian

Srinagar—Unknown group of militants on Monday evening escaped from an orchard during a cordon-and-search operation launched by the joint team of forces in Nullay Poshwari area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Local reports said the militants, believed to be five in number, fired some shots before escaping from the area.

Jammu & Kashmir police, Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had jointly launched the operation after specific information about the presence of militants.

They said the forces during evening hours launched SADO (search and destroy operation) in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

Meanwhile, militants evening reportedly offered gun salute to slain militant Tauseef Ahmad Dar on his fourth death anniversary at his native Prichoo village of the district.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of five masked militants late Monday evening appeared in Prichoo Pulwama and fired several rounds in the air to pay tribute to slain Hizb ul Mujahideen militant who was killed in Dalwan village of Pakherpora area of Budgam district in February 2014.