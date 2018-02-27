Militants Escape Hajin Cordon

Srinagar—Militants on Monday escaped after exchanging fire with a joint team of government forces at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday morning. A civilian was also injured during the clashes that broke out in Bon Mohalla area of Hajin in this north Kashmir district.

Reports said government forces fired teargas shells and few rounds in air to disperse a group of protesters who took to streets soon after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary CRPF in the area.

Sources said that gunshots were heard as the joint team of forces cordoned off Hajjin at wee hours of Monday.

As the joint team was strengthening the cordon, sources said, youth took to streets and staged protests. They also resorted to pelting stone at forces, they said.

Forces resorted to teargas smoke shells, pellet and aerial firing to disperse the protesters near the cordon site.

An eye witness said during the clashes one person got injured and was treated locally.

A police official said that as forces cordoned off the Bon Mohalla of Hajin in Bandipora at around 5am in the morning a massive exchange of gunfire was heard for almost 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, sources said that Militants who were two in number escaped. Official said that forces could not find any militant during the searches and the CASO was called off amid clashes.