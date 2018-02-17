Militants Escape On Friday Morning In Pattan

Police Says They Took Advantage Of 'Darkness'
Srinagar—Joint team of Police, army and CRPF called off an operation against militants in Pattan town of Baramulla district after they managed to escape taking advantage of the “darkness” early on Friday, a police spokesman said.
"(Joint team of forces had received information about the presence of militants in Tantraypora of Pattan, after which an operation was launched," the spokesman said.
He said while the joint team were laying the cordon and evacuating civilians from the area, the militants opened indiscriminate firing and escaped.
"While the cordon was being established and civilians evacuated from the area, the militants fired indiscriminately and managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness," he said. No one was injured in the firing by the militants.
News Agnecy PTI said the encounter between the forces and the militants hiding in the area had begun early on Friday.
Local news agency GNS said people took to streets and clashed with the forces to help the militants escape. "A group of locals resorted to stone-pelting to disrupt the gunfight. However, the forces responded by lobbing teargas shells triggering clashes." said a local. Reports said that 24-year-old youth suffered pellet injuries and was shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
