Militant’s Escape Case Cracked In 3-Days,Kathua-Girl’s Murder Drags on After 30

Srinagar—Even as the police here has almost wrapped up the SMHS Hospital shootout case within a couple of days, little progress, except the arrest of a minor who the police say has confessed to the crime, has been made in investigating the brutal murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl who had disappeared from her home in a Kathua village exactly a month ago.

Asifa Bano’s murder figured in the assembly in Jammu once again Friday as CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam Muhammad Yusuf demanded a status report of the case in a calling attention motion.

Minister for Revenue, Hajj and Auqaf and Parliamentary affairs in the PDP-BJP coalition, Abdul Rehman Veeri, told the House that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch was taking the “requisite steps to collect evidence connected to the crime.”

Detained LeT commander Muhammad Naveed Jutt was snatched from police custody by his associates barely on Tuesday, when he had been brought to the hospital for a medical check-up, and the police lost no time in unraveling a complex and coordinated plot which by the police’s own claims had been four months in the making.

By Thursday, the police had nearly all the elements of the plot in its hands, including details of how Jutt had been coordinating with associates outside the jail.

Jutt’s escape, during which two policemen were killed, has provoked a shake-up in jail administration, and a drastic review of jail security.

On the other hand, the Kathua police has come in for severe criticism for its lack of concern when Asifa Bano’s family had first approached it with a complaint almost immediately after her disappearance on January 10. Subsequently, the government assigned the case to Crime branch of the police.

The girl’s murder has been rocking the assembly since the day after the dead body was found on Jan 17, and members questioned the police for rounding up only one suspect.

The police had constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder and said that it has arrested one 15-year-old boy who, according to it, had confessed to having killed the girl.

His identity has not been disclosed due to the restrictions imposed by the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police has said.

Members had asked how a minor alone could have carried the dead body to a hiding place after committing the murder.

Opposition members had alleged that the police was trying to save others who had helped the accused minor, and was trying to hush the matter up.