Militants disappear after exchange of fire in Pulwama

Locals accuse Forces of ‘excesses’ after clashes
Pulwama—After a brief exchange of fire militants reportedly managed to flee from the spot in Littar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Reliable sources said that after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in Littar village, 3 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army assisted by SOG of Jammu Kashmir Police and Para-military troopers launched a search operation at around 3:30 of Wednesday morning.
As the search operation started, militants believed to be two in numbers fired upon Forces personnel who also retaliated effectively. The exchange of fire that continued for about five minutes created panic in the area.
Locals said that firing stopped after five minutes while militants manage to flee from the area. The operation was called off at around 5:15 am.
A police denied the reports that any militant managed to flee from the spot.
The nocturnal search operation was also launched at Dalipora and Washbugh areas of Pulwama district. An official said that these operations concluded peacefully.
Meanwhile, in Chowan Kellar area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Government Forces vandalized houses and parked vehicles after they came under attack from local youth during Cordon and Search Operation.
Eyewitnesses told news agency CNS said that Government Forces laid a siege around Chown Kellar village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area. However, local youth hit to roads and pelted stones of Forces personnel. The combined forces retaliated with tear-smoke shells.
Locals alleged that shortly after the culmination of search operation, Government Forces thrashed people and vandalized property. They said dozens of parked vehicles were damaged be retreating soldiers.
The vandalizing of vehicles and houses sparked massive protest in the area.
Meanwhile, clashes also erupted during a search operation in Palapora Wasoora area of Pulwama district. Reports said that at least three youth suffered pellet injuries during these clashes.
Reports added that during the clashes a youth identified as Muntazir Ahmed Bhat son of Nazir Ahmed received pellets in head. He was shifted to District Hospital Shopian. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.