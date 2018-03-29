Militants disappear after exchange of fire in Pulwama

Pulwama—After a brief ex­change of fire militants reportedly managed to flee from the spot in Littar area of South Kashmir’s Pul­wama district.

Reliable sources said that after receiving inputs about the pres­ence of militants in Littar village, 3 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army assisted by SOG of Jammu Kash­mir Police and Para-military troop­ers launched a search operation at around 3:30 of Wednesday morning.

As the search operation start­ed, militants believed to be two in numbers fired upon Forces per­sonnel who also retaliated effec­tively. The exchange of fire that continued for about five minutes created panic in the area.

Locals said that firing stopped after five minutes while militants manage to flee from the area. The operation was called off at around 5:15 am.

A police denied the reports that any militant managed to flee from the spot.

The nocturnal search opera­tion was also launched at Dalipora and Washbugh areas of Pulwama district. An official said that these operations concluded peacefully.

Meanwhile, in Chowan Kellar area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Government Forces van­dalized houses and parked vehi­cles after they came under attack from local youth during Cordon and Search Operation.

Eyewitnesses told news agency CNS said that Government Forc­es laid a siege around Chown Kel­lar village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area. However, local youth hit to roads and pelted stones of Forces personnel. The combined forces retaliated with tear-smoke shells.

Locals alleged that shortly after the culmination of search operation, Government Forces thrashed people and vandalized property. They said dozens of parked vehicles were damaged be retreating soldiers.

The vandalizing of vehicles and houses sparked massive protest in the area.

Meanwhile, clashes also erupt­ed during a search operation in Palapora Wasoora area of Pul­wama district. Reports said that at least three youth suffered pellet injuries during these clashes.

Reports added that during the clashes a youth identified as Muntazir Ahmed Bhat son of Nazir Ahmed received pellets in head. He was shifted to District Hospital Shopian. (CNS)