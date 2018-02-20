Militants Attempt To Attack AF Station Foiled: Army

“2-3 (militants) fired and lobbed grenade at the Air Force Water Pump House Malangpora located outside Air Force Station Awantipora at around 1730 on Tuesday."
Srinagar—Army on Tuesday said an attempt by 2-3 militants to attack a Water Pump House outside air force station at Awantiporain south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was foiled by alert sentries.
“2-3 (militants) fired and lobbed grenade at the Air Force Water Pump House Malangpora located outside Air Force Station Awantipora at around 1730 on Tuesday. The fire was effectively retaliated by alert sentries,” a defence ministry spokesman said here. “The (militants) fled. There is no loss of life or property (in the incident),”the spokesman said, adding searches have been launched to trace the attackers. “The search operation is underway,” the spokesman said.
A police officer when contacted said that the joint team of army and police cordoned off area but militants managed to escape. “No arrests were made so far,” the officer said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.