Militants Attempt To Attack AF Station Foiled: Army

Srinagar—Army on Tuesday said an attempt by 2-3 militants to attack a Water Pump House outside air force station at Awantiporain south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was foiled by alert sentries.

“2-3 (militants) fired and lobbed grenade at the Air Force Water Pump House Malangpora located outside Air Force Station Awantipora at around 1730 on Tuesday. The fire was effectively retaliated by alert sentries,” a defence ministry spokesman said here. “The (militants) fled. There is no loss of life or property (in the incident),”the spokesman said, adding searches have been launched to trace the attackers. “The search operation is underway,” the spokesman said.

A police officer when contacted said that the joint team of army and police cordoned off area but militants managed to escape. “No arrests were made so far,” the officer said.