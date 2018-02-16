Militants Attack CRPF Camp

Srinagar—Militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Panzgam in Awantipora township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

Official sources said militants opened fire on CRPF camp near railway station Awantipora at around 8:00 pm.

The paramilitary forces fired few rounds in retaliation and the exchange of fire lasted few minutes.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Following the attack, paramilitary personnel, Jammu and Kashmir police, army's Rashtriya Rifles rushed to the spot and conducted searches to nab the attackers.