Militants Attack Army Patrol, CRPF Sentry Opens Fire In Air

Srinagar—Militants attacked an army's patrolling party in Kachdora village of Shopian while a sentry of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tahab area of another south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday fired few rounds in the air after noticing “suspicious movement.”
GNS news agency, quoting sources, reported that a group of militants opened fire on the army's 34 RR near BSNL tower in Kachdoora area.
The soldiers retaliated to the fire. However, there was no report of any casualty on either side.
When contacted, SSP Shopian confirmed the incident and said that police was verifying the incident.
Following the attack, searches were launched in the area to nab the attackers, said an official.
Meanwhile, a sentry of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tahab area of Pulwama district fired few rounds in the air after noticing “suspicious movement.”
An official said that the sentry fired few shots after noticing suspicious movement near the CRPF camp at 8:15 p.m.
There was no report of any injuries. The official said that searches were later launched in the area.
