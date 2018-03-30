Militant Listens To Family’s Appeal, Returns Home

"Another mother's appeal to her son to shun militancy & (and) return home gets response, God bless the family & (and) show path to others," Director General of Police, S P Vaid, said in a tweet.
Srinagar—An unidentified militant has shunned the path of militancy and returned home following an appeal by his family in south Kashmir area, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
However, the details of the youth, who quit militancy, have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.
More than a dozen militants have laid down arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept offers of surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters.
Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.
