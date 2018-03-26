Militant Killed, Teenage Girl Injured In Budgam Gunfight

Srinagar: A militant was killed and a teenage girl sustained bullet wounds in a pre-dawn brief encounter in Arizal area of Beerwah in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
"Today on specific input regarding presence of militants, Budgam police, 53 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khan Mohalla, Arizal of Beerwah," a police spokesman said.
During the searches, at around 3:00 am militants tried to flee and came out of a house and fired indiscriminately on forces. In retaliation one unknown militant has been killed, the spokesman said.
He was identified as Shafat Hussain Wani son of Muhammad Akbar Wani of WagooraBaramulla. Wani, according to the police sources, had joined LeT in April 2017.
Thousands of people attended his funeral prayers at his native village.
Meanwhile in the incident a lady received injury in thigh while the hiding militants was trying to escape firing indiscriminately, the spokesman claimed.
Sources identified the injured girl as 17-year-old Humaira daughter of Mohammed Maqbool Khan.
The spokesman further said that hat she has been promptly evacuated to hospital by the police for medical treatment and her condition is now reported to be stable.
Legal proceedings have been initiated by police and investigation taken up, the spokesman added.
