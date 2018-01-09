Militant Killed In Central Kashmir Encounter

The gunbattle began after forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.
Chadoora—Government forces killed militant on Monday in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, an Army official said.
The gunbattle began after forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants, holed up inside a house, opened fire on the security forces, he said.
The identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.
Earlier, a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF following specific information had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces intensified the searches the hiding militants opened fire triggering off an encounter.
Soon after the news about the encounter spread, the people mostly youth took to streets at Chadoora and its adjoining areas and start pelting stones on forces.
The forces resorted to teargas shelling and used some aerial shots to disperse the protesting people. In the meantime, the busy market at Chadoora shuts down spontaneously.
Two protesters were injured during clashes in Chadoora. Eye witnesses said forces responded to the protests by firing teargas shells and pellets.
“Two youth with pellet injuries were brought to the hospital,” said an official at Sub-district hospital Chadoora.
Meanwhile, in wake of the encounter, the authorities have blocked internet services in Budgam and Pulwama districts to maintain law and order.
Government forces on Monday evening have launched a cordon and search operation in Syedabad Pastuna village of Tral area of district Pulwama on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, government forces launched a search operation in Syedabad Pastuna village of Tral area of district Pulwama on Monday evening.
Locals sources said that heavy deployment of government forces are inside the village and search operation is going on.
Meanwhile, authorities have blocked internet services in south Kashmir.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.