Militant Killed In Central Kashmir Encounter

Chadoora—Government forces killed militant on Monday in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, an Army official said.

The gunbattle began after forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants, holed up inside a house, opened fire on the security forces, he said.

The identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

Soon after the news about the encounter spread, the people mostly youth took to streets at Chadoora and its adjoining areas and start pelting stones on forces.

The forces resorted to teargas shelling and used some aerial shots to disperse the protesting people. In the meantime, the busy market at Chadoora shuts down spontaneously.

Two protesters were injured during clashes in Chadoora. Eye witnesses said forces responded to the protests by firing teargas shells and pellets.

“Two youth with pellet injuries were brought to the hospital,” said an official at Sub-district hospital Chadoora.

Meanwhile, in wake of the encounter, the authorities have blocked internet services in Budgam and Pulwama districts to maintain law and order.

Government forces on Monday evening have launched a cordon and search operation in Syedabad Pastuna village of Tral area of district Pulwama on Monday evening.

Locals sources said that heavy deployment of government forces are inside the village and search operation is going on.

Meanwhile, authorities have blocked internet services in south Kashmir.