Militancy Unlikely To Decline: Vohra

The governor made the observation after Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhat, GOC 15 Corps, met him at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about issues relating to the security situation in the Valley.
Jammu—The decline in the continuing militant activities in the state was unlikely, the Governor NN Vohra said on Saturday as he advised army to have enhanced surveillance along the LoC.
An official spokesman said Vohra also appreciated the Army’s sustained strong support to the Forces in carrying out counter-militancy operations in the Valley.
This was Lt Gen AK Bhatt’s firest meeting with Vohra after taking over command of Chinar Corps. “He apprised him about the overall security situation in the Valley including stringent enforcement of the Counter-Infiltration Grid along the LoC in Kashmir region,” a defence ministry spokesman said.
“They also discussed the vital importance of a fully integrated inter-service approach being followed in regard to planning and operational issues.”
