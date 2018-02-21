Mild Earthquake Hits Valley

Srinagar—A medium intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale on Tuesday hit Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the MeT department said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred at 12:41 pm today with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of five km," he said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported, police said.