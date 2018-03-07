MHA asked security forces in JK to remain vigilant at all levels

Srinagar: In view of the re­cent attacks on security forces in Kashmir valley, the Minis­try of Home affairs (MHA) has asked all the security agencies to remain vigilant while per­forming their duties.

Reliable sources told KNS that the MHA did so, following the spurt in militant activities and intelli­gence inputs that militant organi­zations might carry out attacks.

Sources said that the authori­ties in security agencies of JK have been asked to deploy additional forces in key areas and remain ex­tra-vigilant in the state especially in Jammu and Srinagar city.

Police sources told KNS that following the recent attacks, se­curity has been beefed up in the state. “We are monitoring the situation. Police and other secu­rity forces in the Valley, particu­larly in Srinagar are maintaining ‘extra vigil’. We are taking pre­caution. The security has been geared up so that such incidents do not take place, one of the top police officials told KNS.

Witnesses also said that Police and CRPF men were seen carrying out frisking of vehicles, particular­ly LMVs in most parts of Srinagar on Tuesday. They were also check­ing the documents of motor bikes.

Sources said that politicians in­cluding ministers and legislators have also been asked to remain extra-cautious and use bullet proof vehicles while moving around.

According to sources, the re­cent militancy related incidents have prompted the MHA and the top officials on Jammu and Kash­mir police to issue such direction.

“The cops need to remain vigi­lant in future to thwart the designs of subversive elements as they would attempt to create unrest in the State. We have to remain abreast with the changing scenar­io and adopt new methods of polic­ing to counter the challenges,” Ac­cording to sources, the MHA has told the Security agencies.

Meanwhile sources said that Union Home minster Raj Nath Singh has sought reports from the top of­ficials about the status of law and order and over all security arrange­ments in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources while complimenting the role of the J&K Police and other security agen­cies, the union home minister has said that it is always a challenging and daunting task for the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir but due to sincere and effective ef­forts of all security agencies, they are ensuring peace in the state.

Meanwhile sources told KNS that the police forces have been asked to wear bulletproof jackets when on duty.

Two policemen were killed in different attacks in Kashmir last week. Constable Kultar Singh was killed outside the historic Chrar-e-Sharif shrine in central Kash­mir’s Budgam district. While as constable Farooq Ahmed Yatoo was killed when unidentified gunmen fired on him in Soura locality of Srinagar.Yatoo, was posted as a guard at the residence of separatist leader Fazal Haq Qureshi who had survived an at­tempt on his life in 2009.

“Though the police department has issued bulletproof jackets to Jawans, but it has been observed that many of them don't bother to wear them. Now directions have been passed about the importance of wear­ing bullet-proof jackets,” one of the top police officials in police department wishing anonmity told KNS.

He said that policemen pre­viously used these jackets only during the encounters. However, in view of the recent attacks on police personnel, we want that police forces should strictly wear them so that they remain safe during the duty hours.

It is to mention here that the police chief has recently said that over 18,000 bullet-proof jackets and 550 vehicles were purchased during the year 2017. “As many as 18,100 bullet-proof jackets and 550 different vehicles, which also in­clude bullet-proof vehicles, have been purchased by the police department during the year 2017 for the safe and secure mobility of officers and Jawans in the state”, SP Vaid has said.

According to official police data, more than 26 cops were killed in the attacks in Kashmir last year.

The state government recently has informed the legislative As­sembly that 48 police personnel have laid their lives in the line of duty in last two years.

The government has said that during 01.01.2016 to 31.12 2016, 17 police personnel including two Assistant sub inspectors were killed while as during 2017 w.e.f 01.01.2017 to 31.12.2017, 26 includ­ing one sub- inspector were killed.

The government has further said that 5 SPO's also lost their lives during 2017.

In order to modernize and en­hance the capicity building of the Jammu and Kashmir police for meeting the various challenges to internal security in the form of militancy, the government has said that Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from the year 2000- 2001 notified the " Moderniza­tion of state police forces scheme" with the objectives of, intra- alia, training and fully equipping the police Forces with the latest weap­onry, improved housing facilities, safe and secured police stations and to modernize police communi­cation. (KNS)