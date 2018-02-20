MeT Forecasts Snowfall on Feb 23, 24

Srinagar—Local Meteorological Department has predicted rain and fresh snowfall at many places of the State on February 23 and 24.

Director Meteorological Department, J&K, Sonam Lotus said that Western Disturbances are likely to hit J&K again after February 22 and there will be rain and snowfall at many places across the State during these two days.

He said till February 22, there will be total dry spell across the State with sunny days and there will be some sharp rise in temperature. He said due to recent rain and snowfall after long dry spell of over more than one month, there was sharp fall in temperature. With this, sharp fall in temperature and now sudden rise with sunny days, the people are getting sick and caught by bad cold/ cough and fever. He added that change in weather conditions are responsible for this factor.

He said the Western Disturbances no doubt affected health conditions but it also improved weather conditions and lowered the level of pollution in the plain areas of northern region. The movement or displacement of suspended air particles is less during these months in the atmosphere. It affects the weather conditions.

Lotus said that rain was very crucial during the season for the farming community and it will also provide much needed moisture to the soil during these days.