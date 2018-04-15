Meraj-e-Alam Celebrated With Gaiety

Srinagar—Thousands of devotees from across the valley thronged Hazratbal shrine as Meraj-e-Alam was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the valley on Saturday.

Reports said that thousands of people from across the valley held light long prayers and recited Durood (praises to the Prophet (SAW)) at the shrine on the occasion of Meraj-e-Alam, the night when Prophet Mohammad (SAW) made the journey across the skies.

Thousands of devotees offered congregational prayers in the shrine, housing the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

After every prayer, the relic was displayed with devotees, most of them with moist eyes, offering special prayers to the last prophet of Allah (SAW).

The rush of the devotees continued throughout the day. Thousands offered congregational prayers at Fajr (Dawn prayers) also.

State administration had made special arrangements and traffic was manned to ensure smooth movement.

Many makeshift refreshment and medical camps were set up by various government and non-governmental organizations for the devotees.

Similar congregational prayers were held in many other shrines in the valley include Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Dastegeer Sahib Khanyar, Kohimaran, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.