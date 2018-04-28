Men Who Suffix ‘IAS’ To One’s Name Share Tale Of Grit

Srinagar—At least 15 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified the India’s top most civil services examination whose results were announced by the UPSC on Friday.

Among those selected, three candidates from Kashmir have made it to the top 100.

Fazal ul Haseeb (rank 36), Inabat Khaliq (378) and Haaris Rashid (487) all residents of Srinagar, got through the Union Public Service Commission examination.

The others from the state who have made it to the selected list are Rahul Bhat (68), Abhishek Sharma (69), Akshay Labroo (104), Syed Imran Masoodi (198), Shalesh Jain (259), Sudarshan Bhat (434) Aamir Bashir (843), Ch Mohammad Farooq (939), Atal Choudhary (896), Shashank Bhardwaj (907), Sheetal Angral (945) and Vivek Bhagat (967).

Abhishek Sharma, who secured 69th rank in the coveted examination, said focus, perseverance, hard work and patience are the keys to success.

"One can get distracted easily without a focused mind and if you are able to fix a goal for yourself, you have to work for that. Make your plans and divide them into sub-plans and work accordingly to achieve your goal," he said.

He said the news of the result came as a big relief for him because he was "trying my best for the past two years." "I am feeling relieved," he said.

His father Suresh Sharma gave credit to his family and the prayers of the poor for the success of his son.

Hailing from Kishtwar district, Sharma arrived here from Delhi on Saturday morning and left for his home to celebrate the success.

Haseeb credited his success to his parents particularly his father Farooq Ahmad Peer, presently Director Academics at the J&K Board of School education.

“He proved to be a source of inspiration for me. When I saw him working overtime to ensure fast-track the recruitment process as a member Service Selection Board, I thought I can do better by qualifying IAS and work for giving people a judicious and transparent system of governance.”

“My mother often used to give me the strength when I would think about my fate in an examination that attracts the best talent across the country and only few are enough fortunate find themselves in the final selected list. I also was encouraged by one of my cousins who is a doctor by profession and another relation Umar Manzoor who is a telecom engineer in the J&K police telecom department,” he told a local new agency.

Aamir Bashir, who hails from Mendhar area of Poonch district, asked the youth to stay away from drugs and channelise their energies in making the lives of the people and their families happy.

"This is second time I have qualified the examination in as many years...I appeared again to improve my ranking to get desired service. I have a vision and a dream and hopefully I can fulfil it now with a better ranking," he said.

Aamir lost his father in 2006 and credits his success to his mother and teachers.

"My mother, who is posted as section officer in the state agriculture department, guided me and played an important role in my life," he said.

A total of 990 candidates -- 750 men and 240 women -- have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various central government services.

While Indian Revenue Service officer Durishetty Anudeep topped the coveted civil services 2017 examination, Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta stood second and third respectively.