Mehbooba Welcomes, Vows To Bring Similar Law

The Chief Minister reiterated her resolve that her Government intends to bring similar laws in the State to put an end to crimes against women.
Jammu—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the decision of the Union Cabinet to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age. This, she said, would go a long way in curbing the level of harassment against women and girl child in the country.
The Union Cabinet had approved the ordinance regarding this earlier in the day.
The Chief Minister also welcomed other stringent amendments brought in relevant laws by the Union Cabinet to ensure speedy investigation and trial of rape cases and administering deterrent punishments to the convicted.
Mehbooba Mufti called for social mobilization to ensure deterrence to those who indulge in heinous crimes against women besides undertaking general awareness about respecting women and their rights and ensuring girls an environment free from harassment, coercion and crimes against them.
