Mehbooba Thanks Sachin

"Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds for the construction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all", Mehbooba tweeted.
Jammu—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for sanctioning Rs 40 lakhs for a school in Kupwara district.
"Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds for the construction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all", Mehbooba tweeted.
Sachin has sanctioned the amount to the Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla.
Established in 2007, it is the only school in the area upto class 10 and has around 1,000 students.
The funds will be utilised for the construction of class rooms, laboratory, toilets and administrative block of the school.
Sachin has so far sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore out of his MP Local Area Development for schools in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.