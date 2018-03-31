Mehbooba Thanks Sachin

Jammu—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for sanctioning Rs 40 lakhs for a school in Kupwara district.

"Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds for the construction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all", Mehbooba tweeted.

Sachin has sanctioned the amount to the Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla.

Established in 2007, it is the only school in the area upto class 10 and has around 1,000 students.

The funds will be utilised for the construction of class rooms, laboratory, toilets and administrative block of the school.

Sachin has so far sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore out of his MP Local Area Development for schools in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.