Mehbooba Seeks Rajnath's Intervention In Kamran's Case

Srinagar— Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday requested Union Home minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case of Kamran Yousuf -- a Kashmiri photojournalist -- who is in the NIA custody."Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case. I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," Mehbooba said on Twitter.Kamran, a freelance photojournalist, was arrested by the NIA on September 5 last year for his alleged involvement in stone-pelting incidents .The NIA has alleged he was acting as a conduit for those involved in funding.Kashmir editors guild and journalists in the valley have also sought his release, saying his arrest violated the freedom of the press.
