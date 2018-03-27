Mehbooba seeks proper rehabilitation of street vendors

CM reviews Jammu city beautification
Jammu—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today sought proper rehabilitation of street vendors in the Jammu city and adjoining areas while carrying out their relocation to ease traffic movement in the winter capital.
Chairing a meeting to review the beautification of Jammu city here today, the Chief Minister directed identification of appropriate spots where the street vendors could be shifted so that their livelihood is not affected while clearing roads or pavements.
Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh also attended the meeting.
The Chief Minister asked the District administration, Municipal authorities and JDA to jointly work out a mechanism whereby these street vendors could be properly rehabilitated. She fixed a deadline of one month during which she asked these Departments to ensure availability of facilities like drinking water, electricity, sanitation and rest rooms so that these new spots become a market attraction where the street vendors could operate without any hassle.
The Chief Minister, on the occasion, was informed that at present 2015 street vendors are registered with the Jammu Municipal Corporation and two flying squads have been constituted to clear footpaths in the city from encroachments whose performance is being monitored on daily basis.
Mehbooba Mufti also directed the civic authorities to identify open spaces in the winter capital which could be developed into green spaces to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the winter capital. She also directed creating parking slots at more spots so that people don’t have to park their vehicles on roads and traffic movement in the city is eased.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; IGP Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; IGP, Traffic, Basant Rath; Secretary, Transport, Saugat Biswas; Chief Engineer, R&B, Sudhir Kumar Shah ; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Ramesh Kumar; and other senior of
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.