Mehbooba seeks proper rehabilitation of street vendors

 CM reviews Jammu city beautification

Jammu—Chief Minister, Meh­booba Mufti today sought proper rehabilitation of street vendors in the Jammu city and adjoining areas while carrying out their re­location to ease traffic movement in the winter capital.

Chairing a meeting to review the beautification of Jammu city here today, the Chief Minister directed identification of appro­priate spots where the street ven­dors could be shifted so that their livelihood is not affected while clearing roads or pavements.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nir­mal Singh also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked the District administration, Munici­pal authorities and JDA to jointly work out a mechanism whereby these street vendors could be prop­erly rehabilitated. She fixed a dead­line of one month during which she asked these Departments to ensure availability of facilities like drink­ing water, electricity, sanitation and rest rooms so that these new spots become a market attraction where the street vendors could op­erate without any hassle.

The Chief Minister, on the occa­sion, was informed that at present 2015 street vendors are registered with the Jammu Municipal Corpo­ration and two flying squads have been constituted to clear footpaths in the city from encroachments whose performance is being moni­tored on daily basis.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed the civic authorities to identify open spaces in the winter capi­tal which could be developed into green spaces to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the winter capital. She also directed creat­ing parking slots at more spots so that people don’t have to park their vehicles on roads and traf­fic movement in the city is eased.

Divisional Commissioner, Jam­mu, Hemant Sharma; IGP Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; IGP, Traffic, Basant Rath; Secretary, Transport, Saugat Biswas; Chief Engineer, R&B, Sudhir Kumar Shah ; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Ra­mesh Kumar; and other senior of­

