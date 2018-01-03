Mehbooba Mufti Nominates 4 Gen Secy For PDP

Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Ved Mahajan, Mehboob Iqbal and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain have been nominated as general secretaries of the party, a PDP spokesperson said.
Jammu—PDP president and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday nominated four members of the party as its general secretaries.
Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Ved Mahajan, Mehboob Iqbal and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain have been nominated as general secretaries of the party, a PDP spokesperson said.
“The PDP president also nominated Rafi Ahmad Mir as the chief spokesperson of the party,” he said.
According to the spokesperson, Iqbal, in addition to his new responsibility, will hold the charge of PDP district president, Doda till further orders.
Hussain has been made the party’s in-charge of central Kashmir, he said.
