Mehbooba Mufti Decrees Amnesty For 2016 Unrest Offenders

Jammu—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday announced amnesty to the youth involved in various cases during the unrest of 2016 even as she appealed all shades of opinion in the State and the country to come forward and help in the getting the State out of present uncertainties and bloodshed.

Replying to the discussion on Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address in the legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said she directed the withdrawal of cases against 4327 youth recently and even constituted a committee to review the cases against youth registered during the unrest of 2016.

“I am happy that we have decided to grant amnesty to them also, roughly making it to around nine thousand youth”, she announced in the House amidst applauses.

Mehbooba Mufti said she has asked the Police to ensure that the local boys who have joined militant ranks should be helped to come back to their families and friends. “It’s my endeavour to bring them back and ensure no harassment to them. Many have come back but I regret the glorification of violence by some people on social media”, she told the House.

Terming dialogue as the only way ahead, the Chief Minister said appointment of Mr. Dineshwar Sharma, with the rank of Cabinet Secretary, as interlocutor last year was a major decision to undertake sustained dialogue in the State.

She hoped that people from different shades of opinion would join the consultation process initiated by Mr. Sharma and it moves ahead with positivity.

Clarifying some points raised by some opposition members in this regard, Mehbooba Mufti said the mandate given to him is clear and categorical.

“He has been appointed to carry forward the dialogue process in the State in a sustained manner”, she said adding that the need of the hour is to get the State out of the vicious cycle of violence.

She appealed all shades of opinion in the State and the Country to come forward and play their role in getting Jammu & Kashmir out of uncertainties and bloodshed.

Welcoming the reports of recent meeting of National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan, Mehbooba Mufti said she wishes normalisation of relations between the two countries adding that she wants the State to become a bridge of faith and trust between the two countries.

She said Jammu & Kashmir has a strategic location which should be exploited for positive and gainful results. “Why can’t we be gateway to Central Asia? We should be part of the Silk Route. Let us explore the opportunities of Tashkant, Kashgar, Iran etc. which have been the historic routes through which Islam came to Kashmir”, she said. “It was this tolerant Islam which groomed us to think on rational and humanitarian lines while deciding our fate in 1947. Let us go back to our routes”, she said.

For their social inclusion and integration, the Chief Minister said the pellet victims whose vision got impaired were given financial assistance and even the jobs. “Unfortunate, it should have not happened. We tried to rehabilitate them. We are still on it. Pellet victim Insha was given Gas agency to stand up on her feet”, she informed the House adding that these persons would be given special training in collaboration with a local institution so that they don’t have to depend on anybody for rest of their life.

We’ll Gain From India Only, Nowhere Else: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged the people of her state to respect the Constitution.

“If we don’t believe in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, if we don’t believe in the country’s Constitution, then what do we believe in?” Mufti said during her address in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. “Then what are you going to get? Where will you get anything from?”

She further said that she wants to “put it on record that people of the state will only gain something from India and not from anywhere else”.

Mufti said the state’s development could be hindered if it did not show faith in the Indian constitution. “Ours is the most empowered Assembly in the country. The Goods and Services Tax was implemented in the entire nation at once, except Jammu and Kashmir, where it was implemented only after a proper debate in this Assembly”, she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister backed the Centre’s efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue, and appreciated the work undertaken by interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma. However, she criticised the separatists for not initiating talks with him.

“Modi has the mandate to solve the Kashmir issue,” said Mufti. “A representative has been installed and given the powers of a cabinet secretary. A team had knocked on the doors, they were not weak but they wanted to resolve the issue. They asked them to open the door but it was not opened. They were not ready to talk,” she added.