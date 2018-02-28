Mehbooba Meets Modi In Delhi, Says Situation ‘Precarious’ In J&K

New Delhi—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is in the New Delhi, called on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi here on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the overall situation in the State. She informed the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been suffering immensely due to a precarious situation for the past so many decades, an official spokesman said. She also brought into his notice the recent up scaling of violence along the borders in the State which has forced thousands of people to leave their homes, hearths and daily routine. She said the dire need of the time is to de escalate this situation of violence and uncertainty and adopt the path of reconciliation, as envisioned in the Agenda of Alliance of the present Government, so that a durable peace is ensured in the State and the sub continent.

Threadbare discussion on the Agenda of Alliance also took place during the meeting and the need was felt to ensure time bound progress on all the items including reconciliation between groups, regions and countries and return back of power projects. Better coordination between the two ruling parties, PDP and BJP, was also stressed during the meeting so that better results are delivered to the people in the State.

Mehbooba Mufti also discussed with the Prime Minister the execution of Rs. One Lakh Crore Prime Minister’s Development Package in the State while underlining the need for people’s outreach for effectively percolating down the benefits of such a package.

CM Hails New Hajj Airfare

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to substantially reduce the airfare for the Hajj pilgrims from India from this year.

Thanking the Centre, particularly Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the decision, the Chief Minister said the move would balance the cost escalation due to withdrawal of subsidy early this year.

The reduction in airfare will be applicable to passengers on Air India, Saudi Airlines and Flynas, an air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, to Jeddah and Medina from 21 airports in India.

The slash in airfare ranges from Rs. 20, 000 to Rs. 97, 000 and Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar Embarkation Point would be the biggest beneficiaries of this decision.