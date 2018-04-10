Mehbooba Meets Modi

New Delhi—Three days after appealing the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from the State, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi here and apprised him about the overall obtaining situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the State by addressing the element of alienation among youth. She said the people of the State having suffered immensely during the turmoil of past three decades are looking upto the country’s political leadership to support them in getting out of this cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Reiterating her demand for peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in this regard, the Chief Minister sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between the two countries. She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch with each other to minimise the level of tension across the borders in the State which has affected lakhs of people living in these areas.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti also pleaded for taking the cross LoC movement to next higher level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in the peaceful engagements. She also pleaded for working for opening Sharda Peth, ancient seat of learning across LoC, and developing it like Nalanda and Takshila.

During the meeting, implementation of AoA, execution of PMDP and other mega developmental projects in the State also came up for discussion during the meeting.

‘Civilian Killings, Collateral Damage Puts Peace Efforts On Backburner’

Mehbooba Mufti also called on Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the need for adopting a humane approach while dealing with the situations and avoiding collateral damage during security operations. Every civilian killing or collateral damage, she added, puts the peaceful engagement efforts of the Government on the backburner and gives the vested elements an opportunity to exploit the situation to their advantage.

Both the Chief Minister and the Defence Minister agreed on sticking to a professional approach to deal with the situations to win back hearts and minds of people.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti also raised the issue of enhancement of rent on the properties, including orchards and buildings, under the use of Army in the State. She also sought expediting the process of handing over of balance portion of Tattoo Ground to local administration for developing tourist infrastructure.

Besides, Mehbooba Mufti also sought handing over of 456 kanals of land from Army at Anantnag High Grounds and vacation of Kharbathang Plateau at Kargil in lieu of alternate pieces of land. She also sought clearance of bottlenecks coming in the way of expansion of Jammu Airport and Jammu University.