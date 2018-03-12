Mehbooba To Hold FM’s Portfolio

Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday decided to retain the post of finance minister and other departments held Dr Haseeb Drabu who was sacked for his statement, calling Kashmir apolitical.

“In pursuance of Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules, and consequent upon acceptance of the recommendations by the Hon'ble Governor in regard to dropping of Dr. Haseeb A. Drabu from the Council of Ministers, the portfolios of Finance, Labour and Employment Departments shall henceforth remain under my charge,” a government order issued here said.

“This is in partial modification of Order No.309-GAD of 2016 dated 04.04.2016 read with Order No.631-GAD of 2017 dated 20.05.2017, Order No.l346-GAD of 2017 dated 24.10.2017 and Order No.l677-GAD of 2017 dated 28.12.2017,” the order added.