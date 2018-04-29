Mehbooba Congratulates IAS Qualifiers

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated the civil services qualifiers from the state, saying they have given the state a reason to rejoice and cheer.

I have always believed that our youths are full of potential, talent and enterprise. There is no dearth of that. It is only a matter of opportunity to display that talent, she said in her message to the successful candidates this year.

The chief minister said year after year, young boys and girls have given Jammu and Kashmir a reason to smile which should make one believe that "if we all rise above petty divides and channelise our potential in a positive direction, we can take the state to new heights of prosperity and excellence".

Mehbooba also conveyed her warm greetings to the families and teachers of the successful candidates.

At least 15 candidates from the state qualified the prestigious civil services 2017 examination whose results were announced yesterday. Three candidates from Kashmir made it to the top 100.